Looking At Li Auto's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Li Auto.

Looking at options history for Li Auto LI we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $696,230 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,096,372.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Li Auto's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Li Auto's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $434.7K 342 335 LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $348.1K 1.3K 103 LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $75.0K 1 5.0K LI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $61.3K 1.3K 100 LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $25.00 $59.7K 2.5K 1.0K

Where Is Li Auto Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,467,508, the price of LI is up 10.52% at $27.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Li Auto:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Li Auto, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.