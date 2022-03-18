Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LRCX

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research LRCX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $160,948 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $475,655.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $380.0 to $560.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale trades within a strike price range from $380.0 to $560.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $525.00 $101.4K 501 262 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $460.00 $91.0K 26 10 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $380.00 $88.0K 2.7K 20 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $525.00 $77.3K 501 335 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $560.00 $75.8K 19 288

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 486,307, the price of LRCX is up 1.6% at $534.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.