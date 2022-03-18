This Is What Whales Are Betting On IVERIC bio

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for IVERIC bio ISEE summing a total amount of $1,278,295.

At the same time, our algo caught 5 for a total amount of 616,040.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for IVERIC bio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IVERIC bio's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IVERIC bio's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

IVERIC bio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISEE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $142.5K 1.3K 900 ISEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $142.5K 631 552 ISEE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $137.5K 1.3K 1.1K ISEE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $137.5K 1.3K 650 ISEE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $137.5K 1.3K 400

Where Is IVERIC bio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 418,749, the price of ISEE is up 4.15% at $16.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On IVERIC bio:

Baird downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $27

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.