Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Blackstone

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 24% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $541,138 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,559,675.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $135.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $187.2K 20 20 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $185.0K 724 80 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $172.5K 116 111 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $153.9K 116 194 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $122.6K 724 300

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,987,888, the price of BX is up 3.3% at $119.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.