What Are Whales Doing With BlackRock

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on BlackRock BLK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for BlackRock.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $539,044, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $326,680.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $1440.0 for BlackRock over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BlackRock options trades today is 407.38 with a total volume of 367.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BlackRock's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $1440.0 over the last 30 days.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $740.00 $180.8K 2 16 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $500.00 $134.0K 7 5 BLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $600.00 $114.0K 1.4K 100 BLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $670.00 $96.7K 258 43 BLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $1440.00 $70.9K 2 1

Where Is BlackRock Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 348,543, the price of BLK is up 0.98% at $738.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On BlackRock:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1024.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $725

