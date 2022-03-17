Wix.com Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wix.com WIX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WIX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Wix.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $600,114, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $647,704..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $120.0 for Wix.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wix.com options trades today is 89.0 with a total volume of 2,005.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wix.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Wix.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $600.1K 81 241 WIX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $210.9K 234 190 WIX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $107.9K 1 32 WIX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $92.9K 1 272 WIX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $56.0K 1 360

Where Is Wix.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 561,107, the price of WIX is up 1.04% at $85.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.