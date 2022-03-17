Starbucks Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks SBUX we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 65% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $787,091 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $317,695.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $165.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $174.6K 1.8K 51 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $170.8K 1.9K 1.2K SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $94.1K 12 12 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $77.1K 16 24 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $76.7K 16 12

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,066,809, the price of SBUX is down -0.09% at $87.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $101

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.