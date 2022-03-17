Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $397,022 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $395,560.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $92.5 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $67.5 to $92.5 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $199.5K 3.1K 441 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $82.50 $88.0K 3.2K 272 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $82.50 $80.6K 3.2K 130 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $67.50 $75.4K 2.3K 184 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $92.50 $61.5K 1.0K 150

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,592,204, the price of ORCL is up 0.46% at $80.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Oracle:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $70

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $92.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.