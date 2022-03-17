This Is What Whales Are Betting On Robinhood Markets

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Robinhood Markets HOOD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $138,103, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,099,955.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $80.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 4976.0 with a total volume of 10,851.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $11.00 $260.0K 9.5K 1.0K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $11.00 $233.4K 9.5K 2.0K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $185.0K 4.8K 1.1K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $14.00 $93.1K 1.0K 510 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $59.2K 10.0K 331

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,874,948, the price of HOOD is up 6.38% at $13.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.