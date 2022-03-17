Everbridge Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Everbridge.

Looking at options history for Everbridge EVBG we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $665,115 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $812,619.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for Everbridge over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Everbridge's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Everbridge's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Everbridge Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EVBG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $35.00 $182.0K 92 519 EVBG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $128.7K 2.7K 2.0K EVBG PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $35.00 $118.0K 92 729 EVBG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $92.5K 2.7K 893 EVBG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $86.4K 1.2K 144

Where Is Everbridge Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 915,669, the price of EVBG is up 11.18% at $40.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On Everbridge:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $42

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Everbridge, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Everbridge, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.