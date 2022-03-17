This Is What Whales Are Betting On Southern Copper

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Southern Copper SCCO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Southern Copper.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $752,690, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $72,110.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $85.0 for Southern Copper over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Southern Copper options trades today is 182.0 with a total volume of 2,248.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Southern Copper's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Southern Copper Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $369.9K 73 523 SCCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $63.1K 73 104 SCCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $61.6K 73 63 SCCO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $75.00 $57.6K 37 364 SCCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $56.4K 37 303

Where Is Southern Copper Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 510,436, the price of SCCO is up 4.02% at $73.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.