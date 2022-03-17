Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $511,892 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $849,601.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $450.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Group options trades today is 553.83 with a total volume of 2,130.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $190.00 $154.0K 0 10 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $320.00 $146.0K 1.5K 103 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $350.00 $123.7K 811 99 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $350.00 $106.5K 2.3K 198 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $350.00 $104.3K 2.3K 398

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 913,350, the price of GS is down -0.53% at $338.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $445.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $19

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.