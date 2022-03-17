Etsy Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Etsy ETSY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETSY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Etsy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $177,557, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $513,663.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $250.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $155.00 $159.6K 81 614 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $82.2K 598 20 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $130.00 $66.0K 39 103 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $44.6K 70 16 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $39.8K 598 20

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,171,484, the price of ETSY is up 2.51% at $137.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $145

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.