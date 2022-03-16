Accenture Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Accenture ACN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Accenture.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $350,731, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $713,606.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $400.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale trades within a strike price range from $290.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $315.00 $97.9K 147 138 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $322.50 $72.7K 39 131 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $330.00 $67.6K 705 20 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $325.00 $61.3K 189 31 ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $322.50 $56.7K 8 154

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,449,107, the price of ACN is up 2.78% at $325.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Accenture:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $386.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.