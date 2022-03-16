FuboTV Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on FuboTV.

Looking at options history for FuboTV FUBO we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $517,075 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $64,404.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $22.0 for FuboTV over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FuboTV's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FuboTV's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

FuboTV Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUBO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $19.00 $151.5K 14 129 FUBO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $16.00 $137.3K 7 162 FUBO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $45.0K 2.7K 104 FUBO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $22.00 $44.7K 3.6K 150 FUBO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $22.00 $44.7K 3.6K 100

Where Is FuboTV Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,184,556, the price of FUBO is up 13.81% at $7.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On FuboTV:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $12

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.