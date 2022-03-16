What Are Whales Doing With Altice USA

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Altice USA ATUS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ATUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Altice USA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $477,652, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $55,660.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $12.0 for Altice USA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Altice USA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Altice USA's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

Altice USA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $95.0K 3.3K 1.0K ATUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $93.9K 3.3K 2.0K ATUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $12.00 $47.9K 0 1.8K ATUS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $12.00 $47.2K 0 2.1K ATUS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $10.00 $37.9K 3.3K 2.7K

Where Is Altice USA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,129,755, the price of ATUS is up 1.18% at $11.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Altice USA:

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $15

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Altice USA, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Altice USA, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Societe Generale downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $12

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $15

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.