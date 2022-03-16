Looking At AT&T's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AT&T T.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for AT&T.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $175,241, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $857,648.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $26.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AT&T options trades today is 23947.56 with a total volume of 25,608.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AT&T's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $26.0 over the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $22.00 $126.0K 7.2K 6.2K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $22.00 $125.0K 7.2K 5.2K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $22.00 $122.2K 7.2K 4.2K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $22.00 $121.0K 7.2K 2.2K T CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $22.00 $121.0K 7.2K 1.2K

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,839,039, the price of T is down -0.19% at $23.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.