What Are Whales Doing With Norwegian Cruise Line

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Looking at options history for Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $2,303,819 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $335,445.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $30.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Norwegian Cruise Line options trades today is 14363.64 with a total volume of 9,195.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Norwegian Cruise Line's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $785.6K 29.3K 2.8K NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $528.0K 28.8K 2.8K NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $294.3K 29.3K 845 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $289.0K 3.3K 384 NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $137.7K 3.3K 0

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,779,774, the price of NCLH is up 2.63% at $18.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Norwegian Cruise Line:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.