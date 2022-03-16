Looking At Booking Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 80 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,466,664, and 53 are calls, for a total amount of $3,187,526.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $980.0 to $3550.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 48.97 with a total volume of 641.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $980.0 to $3550.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $1500.00 $305.7K 95 3 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $2420.00 $170.0K 24 5 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $3550.00 $137.0K 0 1 BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $2200.00 $121.0K 53 34 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $2100.00 $115.0K 92 28

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 451,460, the price of BKNG is up 3.63% at $2155.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $2512

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2850.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $2900

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2820.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2800.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.