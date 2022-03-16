Boeing Whale Trades For March 16

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Boeing BA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 51 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,541,534, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $2,193,352.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $270.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 2771.03 with a total volume of 17,876.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $270.2K 8.5K 1.3K BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $230.00 $253.0K 5.4K 1.2K BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $215.00 $249.9K 4.8K 107 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $211.2K 8.5K 1.2K BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $171.0K 16.2K 18

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,432,309, the price of BA is up 4.15% at $187.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.