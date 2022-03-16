What Are Whales Doing With Roblox

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,816,728 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $627,072.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $100.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 1091.08 with a total volume of 29,301.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $273.5K 159 1.2K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $237.0K 157 145 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $50.00 $234.0K 933 0 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $50.00 $219.8K 933 600 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $45.00 $134.0K 879 221

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,087,474, the price of RBLX is up 8.66% at $41.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $60

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.