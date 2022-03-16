Wells Fargo Whale Trades For March 16

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wells Fargo WFC.
And retail traders should know.
We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.
So how do we know what this whale just did?
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Wells Fargo.
This isn't normal.
The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.
Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $424,944, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,775,766.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $70.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.
Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|WFC
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$35.00
|$347.0K
|12.5K
|200
|WFC
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$55.00
|$273.1K
|28.4K
|4.2K
|WFC
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/19/24
|$55.00
|$240.0K
|3.5K
|328
|WFC
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/19/24
|$55.00
|$160.0K
|3.5K
|528
|WFC
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|05/20/22
|$50.00
|$90.0K
|2.8K
|41
Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 8,515,242, the price of WFC is up 2.91% at $51.57.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.