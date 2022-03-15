What Are Whales Doing With HCA Healthcare

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on HCA Healthcare.

Looking at options history for HCA Healthcare HCA we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $96,900 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,611,730.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $270.0 for HCA Healthcare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for HCA Healthcare's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of HCA Healthcare's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

HCA Healthcare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HCA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $247.50 $262.2K 470 460 HCA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $247.50 $262.2K 470 322 HCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $247.50 $262.2K 470 184 HCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $270.00 $90.1K 255 53 HCA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $247.50 $85.5K 470 46

Where Is HCA Healthcare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,013,370, the price of HCA is up 2.12% at $266.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.