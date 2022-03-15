Cisco Systems Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cisco Systems CSCO.
And retail traders should know.
We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.
Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.
So how do we know what this whale just did?
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Cisco Systems.
This isn't normal.
The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.
Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $748,480, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $389,795.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $62.5 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 2131.25 with a total volume of 9,034.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $62.5 over the last 30 days.
Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|CSCO
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|10/21/22
|$47.50
|$615.0K
|192
|2.5K
|CSCO
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$50.00
|$81.9K
|8.7K
|101
|CSCO
|PUT
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|04/14/22
|$57.50
|$70.4K
|2.1K
|248
|CSCO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|07/15/22
|$60.00
|$67.2K
|5.2K
|1.3K
|CSCO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|07/15/22
|$60.00
|$61.7K
|5.2K
|1.9K
Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 18,435,033, the price of CSCO is up 2.39% at $55.6.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.
What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems:
- Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $66.
- Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $61.
- Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $65
- Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $63.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
