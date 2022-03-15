Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GDS

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on GDS Holdings GDS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GDS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for GDS Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,400, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,439,294..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $45.0 for GDS Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GDS Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GDS Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

GDS Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GDS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $330.0K 65 2.0K GDS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $165.0K 2 272 GDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $159.8K 14.1K 797 GDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $137.9K 24 772 GDS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $25.00 $59.2K 572 181

Where Is GDS Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,381,266, the price of GDS is up 17.13% at $24.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.