Looking At Twitter's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Twitter TWTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Twitter.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $962,401, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $127,866.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $26.0 to $65.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twitter's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twitter's whale trades within a strike price range from $26.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $65.00 $161.3K 1.2K 0 TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $161.2K 5 0 TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $158.0K 359 101 TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $142.2K 20.9K 175 TWTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $60.00 $75.8K 5 29

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,658,169, the price of TWTR is up 2.47% at $33.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.