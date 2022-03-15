10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $800.00 $44.5K 8.2K 40.9K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $41.6K 9.9K 5.9K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $2900.00 $37.6K 2.9K 4.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $103.7K 4.7K 3.4K JD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $60.00 $63.6K 1.9K 2.6K DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $75.00 $200.1K 3.1K 1.7K NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $110.00 $45.0K 1.3K 1.0K VLTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $4.00 $55.0K 1.1K 1.0K CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $118.00 $60.0K 135 547 CPNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $16.00 $33.0K 232 430

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $1715.0 per contract. There were 8201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $1435.0 per contract. There were 9913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5985 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $2900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $4700.0 per contract. There were 2949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 253 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.7K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 4730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 66 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $1632.0 per contract. There were 1990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.1K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 3154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VLTA VLTA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG CPNG, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 307 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.