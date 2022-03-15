Looking At Lucid Gr's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lucid Gr.

Looking at options history for Lucid Gr LCID we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $501,769 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $598,149.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $95.0 for Lucid Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lucid Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lucid Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $172.4K 8.9K 1.5K LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $149.4K 933 20 LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $118.3K 174 313 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $92.9K 3.5K 67 LCID CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $85.5K 4.1K 221

Where Is Lucid Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,596,254, the price of LCID is down -1.12% at $21.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Lucid Gr:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Lucid Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.