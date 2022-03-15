What Are Whales Doing With Nutrien

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nutrien.

Looking at options history for Nutrien NTR we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $146,000 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,172,310.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $110.0 for Nutrien over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nutrien options trades today is 670.43 with a total volume of 11,734.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nutrien's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Nutrien Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $313.0K 3.5K 109 NTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $290.8K 326 1.9K NTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $70.00 $91.8K 3.5K 139 NTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $100.00 $78.0K 159 0 NTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $73.0K 326 632

Where Is Nutrien Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,710,028, the price of NTR is down -1.32% at $97.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Nutrien:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $112

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $79

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.