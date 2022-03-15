Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades For March 15

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,717,424, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,178,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $150.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 5205.35 with a total volume of 185,756.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $100.00 $895.0K 16.4K 1.1K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $108.00 $153.0K 528 1.1K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $132.2K 4.3K 49 AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $120.00 $129.6K 4.3K 0 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $105.00 $109.4K 1.6K 1.3K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 60,883,227, the price of AMD is up 6.11% at $108.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Bernstein upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.