Looking At PayPal Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 97 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 73 are puts, for a total amount of $7,523,259 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,083,592.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $400.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $190.00 $230.3K 9.2K 28 PYPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $170.00 $150.3K 3.5K 105 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $100.00 $140.4K 1.5K 1.4K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $105.00 $119.4K 958 1.0K PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $190.00 $83.1K 9.2K 83

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,797,923, the price of PYPL is up 1.73% at $98.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $107

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.