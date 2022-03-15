This Is What Whales Are Betting On ServiceNow

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ServiceNow.

Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $640,805 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $93,020.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $580.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ServiceNow options trades today is 212.91 with a total volume of 556.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ServiceNow's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $580.0 over the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $510.00 $167.3K 514 146 NOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $540.00 $86.5K 273 10 NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $510.00 $70.8K 514 198 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $500.00 $61.7K 1.1K 100 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $570.00 $57.2K 116 10

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 362,226, the price of NOW is up 2.51% at $507.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.