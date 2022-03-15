Citigroup Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,567,337 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $628,115.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $80.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $75.00 $326.4K 408 160 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $75.00 $305.5K 408 310 C PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $249.4K 8.9K 5 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $169.6K 9.8K 165 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $157.8K 9.8K 315

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,337,452, the price of C is up 1.36% at $54.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $60

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $70

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $66.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.