This Is What Whales Are Betting On Valero Energy

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Valero Energy.

Looking at options history for Valero Energy VLO we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $212,440 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $512,011.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $100.0 for Valero Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Valero Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Valero Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $90.00 $80.7K 2.5K 132 VLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $80.0K 1.8K 105 VLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $85.00 $57.8K 619 120 VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $55.0K 532 40 VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $54.6K 532 0

Where Is Valero Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,740,574, the price of VLO is down -1.2% at $90.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.