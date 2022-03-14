What Are Whales Doing With Chipotle Mexican Grill

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.
And retail traders should know.
We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.
Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.
So how do we know what this whale just did?
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
This isn't normal.
The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.
Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $420,254, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $489,770.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $800.0 to $1960.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades today is 48.47 with a total volume of 164.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chipotle Mexican Grill's big money trades within a strike price range of $800.0 to $1960.0 over the last 30 days.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|CMG
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$1960.00
|$105.2K
|3
|2
|CMG
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/19/24
|$800.00
|$76.7K
|0
|1
|CMG
|PUT
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|06/17/22
|$1480.00
|$62.2K
|68
|5
|CMG
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$1290.00
|$62.1K
|27
|0
|CMG
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/25/22
|$1460.00
|$61.0K
|6
|20
Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 357,309, the price of CMG is down -0.21% at $1472.36.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.
What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill:
- Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $2500.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
