Lululemon Athletica Whale Trades For March 14

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica LULU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LULU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Lululemon Athletica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,005,638, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $116,990.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $390.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lululemon Athletica options trades today is 183.36 with a total volume of 556.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lululemon Athletica's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $283.0K 137 37 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $285.00 $203.2K 223 295 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $85.0K 82 20 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $390.00 $81.2K 51 8 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $297.50 $52.6K 29 29

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,448,714, the price of LULU is down -0.79% at $289.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.