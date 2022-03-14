Gilead Sciences Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Gilead Sciences GILD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GILD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Gilead Sciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $602,880, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $267,156.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $75.0 for Gilead Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Gilead Sciences's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Gilead Sciences's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $75.00 $167.0K 1.2K 87 GILD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $62.50 $121.0K 262 141 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $62.50 $106.8K 4.6K 698 GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $95.0K 10.9K 214 GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $62.50 $69.0K 2.8K 2.6K

Where Is Gilead Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,943,914, the price of GILD is up 0.1% at $58.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Gilead Sciences:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $65

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

