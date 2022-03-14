This Is What Whales Are Betting On Generac Hldgs

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Generac Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Generac Hldgs GNRC we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,091,046 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $143,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $480.0 for Generac Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Generac Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Generac Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $410.00 $271.6K 358 20 GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $410.00 $203.7K 358 35 GNRC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $480.00 $83.2K 5 4 GNRC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $350.00 $77.0K 124 10 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $75.6K 20 24

Where Is Generac Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 423,097, the price of GNRC is down -2.02% at $275.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Generac Hldgs:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $435.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $380.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $456.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $415.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.