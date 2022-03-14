Autodesk Whale Trades For March 14

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Autodesk ADSK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Autodesk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $379,505, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $29,822.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $280.0 for Autodesk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Autodesk options trades today is 473.89 with a total volume of 332.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Autodesk's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Autodesk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $86.7K 43 106 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $53.2K 43 36 ADSK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $48.1K 85 37 ADSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $39.2K 360 11 ADSK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $260.00 $37.0K 440 5

Where Is Autodesk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,623,749, the price of ADSK is down -1.54% at $189.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Autodesk:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $258.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $289.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Autodesk, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.