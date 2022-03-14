This Is What Whales Are Betting On McDonald's

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on McDonald's MCD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MCD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for McDonald's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 84%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $152,681, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $417,215.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $250.0 for McDonald's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for McDonald's's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of McDonald's's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $227.50 $101.3K 548 418 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $240.00 $66.5K 236 18 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $227.50 $56.3K 548 619 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $240.00 $51.2K 262 53 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $227.50 $49.8K 548 1.1K

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,472,619, the price of MCD is down -0.74% at $225.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On McDonald's:

Northcoast Research downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $297

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

