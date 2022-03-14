What Are Whales Doing With Tyson Foods

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tyson Foods TSN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Tyson Foods.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $125,412, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,587,376..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $95.0 for Tyson Foods over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tyson Foods's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tyson Foods's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Tyson Foods Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $280.0K 3.4K 2.0K TSN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $200.8K 1.5K 1.0K TSN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $125.4K 697 122 TSN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $112.0K 3.4K 1.0K TSN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $96.6K 1.5K 536

Where Is Tyson Foods Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,208,034, the price of TSN is down -2.62% at $85.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Tyson Foods:

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $99

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

