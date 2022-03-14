What Are Whales Doing With SolarEdge Technologies

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies SEDG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SEDG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for SolarEdge Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 13% bullish and 86%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $664,349, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $75,980.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $330.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SolarEdge Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SolarEdge Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $330.00 $75.9K 272 66 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $240.00 $52.0K 218 29 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $240.00 $48.9K 218 150 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $240.00 $48.7K 218 167 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $29.0K 1.3K 108

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 454,484, the price of SEDG is down -8.1% at $292.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $370.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $266.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $411.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $344.

Northland Capital Markets has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $184.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.