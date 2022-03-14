9 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $46.7K 7 1.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.50 $41.2K 3.5K 981 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $52.4K 1.4K 601 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $135.00 $36.6K 11.3K 529 SPGI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $340.00 $37.3K 66 382 ORCC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $38.1K 17 255 ABR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $26.0K 447 100 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $55.2K 4.5K 40 UPST PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $90.00 $46.6K 160 18

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BX BX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 881 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 676 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 3577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 981 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $2620.0 per contract. There were 1458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $1222.0 per contract. There were 11358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPGI SPGI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCC ORCC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABR ABR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 312 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 4502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 676 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $4242.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.