Beyond Meat Whale Trades For March 14

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Beyond Meat BYND.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BYND, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Beyond Meat.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $503,547, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $303,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $125.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond Meat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond Meat's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $142.5K 604 258 BYND PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $125.00 $132.0K 39 0 BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $120.7K 121 303 BYND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $101.7K 0 111 BYND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $50.2K 83 36

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,424,054, the price of BYND is down -3.51% at $37.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Beyond Meat:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.