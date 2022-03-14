What Are Whales Doing With Nu Holdings

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nu Holdings.

Looking at options history for Nu Holdings NU we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $377,470 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $409,360.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $8.0 for Nu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nu Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nu Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $8.0 in the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $8.00 $258.1K 3.8K 1.6K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $8.00 $140.0K 3.0K 3.0K NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $5.00 $100.4K 812 41 NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $8.00 $70.0K 3.0K 1.0K NU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $7.00 $44.0K 1.0K 0

Where Is Nu Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,566,828, the price of NU is down -6.88% at $6.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.