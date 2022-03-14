Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CAR

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Avis Budget Gr CAR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Avis Budget Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $622,363..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $300.0 for Avis Budget Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Avis Budget Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Avis Budget Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Avis Budget Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $190.00 $159.6K 98 41 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $280.00 $98.4K 13 176 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $182.50 $73.6K 144 41 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $182.50 $73.4K 144 21 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $182.50 $73.0K 144 61

Where Is Avis Budget Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 509,956, the price of CAR is up 4.29% at $216.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Avis Budget Gr:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Avis Budget Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $168.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Avis Budget Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $193.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Avis Budget Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.