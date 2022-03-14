Looking At Baidu's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.
Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 75 strange trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 56 are puts, for a total amount of $5,672,388 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,032,711.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $180.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.
Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|BIDU
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|03/18/22
|$100.00
|$250.0K
|2.0K
|6.0K
|BIDU
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|05/20/22
|$95.00
|$220.0K
|1.1K
|657
|BIDU
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$120.00
|$186.4K
|430
|6
|BIDU
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$100.00
|$135.6K
|499
|836
|BIDU
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$105.00
|$134.0K
|149
|179
Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 7,753,588, the price of BIDU is down -6.55% at $111.13.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.
What The Experts Say On Baidu:
- China Renaissance has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $228.
- Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $200.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
