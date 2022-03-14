Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAPL

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 66 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,553,253 and 37, calls, for a total amount of $6,752,496.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $200.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apple options trades today is 16535.26 with a total volume of 387,840.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $160.00 $2.4M 1.2K 13.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $155.00 $1.6M 5.5K 5.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $170.00 $586.5K 2.1K 9.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $160.00 $354.6K 1.2K 5.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $218.7K 18.7K 5.0K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 35,984,509, the price of AAPL is down -0.78% at $153.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

