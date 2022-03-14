What Are Whales Doing With Li Auto

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Li Auto.

Looking at options history for Li Auto LI we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,145,777 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $52,226.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.0 to $40.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Li Auto options trades today is 2135.71 with a total volume of 3,594.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Li Auto's big money trades within a strike price range of $19.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $32.00 $425.6K 582 0 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $31.00 $341.2K 650 273 LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $70.0K 8.0K 312 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $66.7K 8.0K 86 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $31.00 $62.5K 650 323

Where Is Li Auto Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,406,926, the price of LI is down -10.28% at $19.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Li Auto:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Li Auto, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.