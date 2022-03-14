US Silica Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on US Silica Holdings SLCA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SLCA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for US Silica Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 74% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $91,269, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $2,565,056.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $16.0 for US Silica Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for US Silica Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of US Silica Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $16.0 in the last 30 days.

US Silica Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $108.0K 8.5K 2.3K SLCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $108.0K 8.5K 2.2K SLCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $108.0K 8.5K 200 SLCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $107.1K 8.5K 1.5K SLCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $107.0K 8.5K 1.9K

Where Is US Silica Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 308,771, the price of SLCA is down -3.36% at $15.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

